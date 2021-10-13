Second Battle of the Bridge Golf Tournament supports ACCE

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The intense golf rivalry between Pulaski County and Radford will be in full effect at the upcoming Battle of the Bridge Golf Tournament at the Pete Dye River Course in Fairlawn.

Competing golf teams will tee off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 after fortifying their form with a noon time lunch. Each team will register to play for either side of the bridge, Pulaski County Cougars or the Radford Bobcats.

The Battle of the Bridge golf tournament supports the Access to Community College Education (ACCE) program at New River Community College (NRCC). The team with the lowest score gets bragging rights for the entire year but really, everybody who enters the contest is a winner, as tournament proceeds support ACCE students from both the City of Radford and Pulaski County.

Registration is now open for teams of four at $360 per team. Those who do not have a full team should contact the Pete Dye River Course to be added to a team. Those who wish to sponsor a team may do so with sponsorship opportunities starting at $150.

To register or sponsor a team call (540) 633-1807 or go to play@petedyerivercourse.com.

The ACCE program is a public/private partnership that pays the tuition of high school and home-schooled graduates who wish to attend New River Community College. After two years’ time, NRCC students are prepared to join the workforce or transfer to a four-year university without college debt.

Written by: Editor on October 13, 2021.

Comments

comments