Search turns up permanent home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A new business looking for a temporary site to store towed vehicles in Pulaski has a permanent home, instead.

Good Ol’ Boys Recovery initially proposed leasing a .12-acre lot at 34 First St. N.E. for 18 months. However, the owners withdrew that request after Pulaski Town Council officials urged them to work with town planning official Brady Deal to find a more appropriate site.

Tuesday night, town council approved a special exception on approximately two acres so the business can permanently locate at 535 and 609 Commerce St. The property is between the town shop and the old Nehi Bottling building.

The action to approve the special exception came during a joint public hearing of town council and Pulaski Planning Commission. Only one person spoke during the public hearing.

Former Pulaski Councilman Joseph Goodman said junkyards and automobile graveyards have been discussed at great length in Pulaski over the years. He asked both bodies to consider placing a limit on the amount of time a vehicle can be stored on the lot.

Deal said the exception doesn’t include a time limit on storage. However, he says it does attach to the business, not the land. That means if Good Ol’ Boys stops using the property, it can no longer be used for vehicle storage.

Since the property is backed by town shop property and the town shop and Nehi building flank each side, only the expanse facing Commerce Street will have to be screened from view.

Written by: Editor on October 25, 2021.

Comments

comments