School Board meeting set for Oct. 12

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board will hold their next regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pulaski County Middle School Auditorium.

Two public comment sessions will be conducted during the meeting. The first public comment session will be for persons who wish to address the board regarding items that are on the current school board meeting agenda.

Comments during this first public comment session will be limited to 10 people who will be given three minutes each to address the school board. Persons wishing to speak during the first public comment session will need to put their name on the sign-up sheet at the entrance to the auditorium before the meeting.

Anyone who is not able to speak during the first public comment session will be able to address the board during the second public comment session at the end of the meeting. The second public comment period will be limited to 30 minutes.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel, found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSDoZxsI_hmaavkuVZ3B0OQ. The agenda for the meeting is posted on BoardDocs, located at http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public.

As a reminder, facemasks are required to be worn inside all Pulaski County Public School buildings.

Written by: Editor on October 11, 2021.

