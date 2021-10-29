Saturday officially set for trick-or-treating

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

In an effort to cut down on the number of days citizens receive trick-or-treaters this year, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and Pulaski Town Council declared Saturday as the official day to trick-or-treat for Halloween in the town and county.

Halloween officially falls on Sunday and some sponsored Halloween events are taking place Friday. This creates the possibility some citizens could find costumed children knocking at their doors three nights. As such, the town and county decided to declare Saturday as the official day for trick-or-treating.

Citizens are encouraged to participate responsibly in all Halloween events throughout the community to help ensure a safe and happy Halloween for everyone.

Written by: Editor on October 29, 2021.

