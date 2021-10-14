Saford Roy Semones

Saford Roy Semones (Junior), Pulaski, departed this earth on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Zollie Ramsey Semones, his son, Arnold Clinton Semones (Kenny), and his daughter Thericia Semones.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Scarborough, his son Allen Ray Semones, Sr., daughter in love Barbara E. Semones, 5 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, his brother Dale Semones, and sister in love Vivian Semones.

Visitation will be held on Saturday October 16, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with Carson Linkous officiating funeral at 2 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, in Dublin.

Stevens Funeral Home is serving the Semones Family. Online Condolences can be made at www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com

