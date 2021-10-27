RU hosting annual ‘Radford Gives Back’ event

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Each year, students and staff at Radford University work together in an effort to give back to the community in some way. That event is known as the “Radford Gives Back” event, which is now scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The university partners with the City of Radford and the Bobcats Backpacks group to help provide students with nutritious food and snacks when they are not in school, normally during weekends. The backpacks are packed each week by volunteers and sent home with the students.

The goal this year is to match or exceed the total set last year, which was 15,000 items. Collecting that amount of food will provide students with weekend food for three months.

Suggested food donation items include chunky soups, peanut butter, canned ravioli or spaghetti, canned vegetables, canned fruit, beanie weanies, mac and cheese, microwave popcorn, oatmeal packets and granola bars.

There will be a packing and community celebration Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center on campus.

Any donations may be dropped off at the same location between 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, or from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Bobcat Backpacks is a nonprofit community organization that serves Radford City children with weekend food insecurities.

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2021.

Comments

comments