Route 58 at Lovers Leap being widened

MEADOWS OF DAN — A ground breaking was held last week for a $300 million project to widen a 7.4-mile section of Route 58 at Lovers Leap in Patrick County.

Gov. Ralph Northam broke ground for the project at Fred Clifton Park overlook in Meadows of Dan. Upon completion, Route 58 will consist of four lanes from Interstate 77 to Virginia Beach.

“Route 58 is a vital road for locals, tourists, and commercial traffic, connecting southern Virginia from the beach to the mountains,” said Northam. “By widening this key section, the project will open up this part of Southwest Virginia to faster, safer travel and more economic investment.”

The project is part of the U.S. Route 58 Corridor Development Program enacted by Virginia General Assembly in 1989. The goal is to enhance economic growth potential and provide an adequate, modern, safe, and efficient highway system along Virginia’s southern boundary.

The widening project will address safety challenges caused by steep angles and winding curves drivers encounter on Lovers Leap Mountain. The two-lane section of Route 58 currently is restricted to tractor-trailers, but the restriction will be removed once improvements are completed.

The project starts a quarter mile west of Poor Farmers Farm store in Vesta and continues eastward to the existing four-lane section of the Route 58 Stuart Bypass. Construction includes widening the road to four lanes, improving alignments and grades, expanding the shoulders, adding turn lanes at all secondary road connections, and enhancing the Lovers Leap Overlook. In addition, brake check areas and escape ramps for trucks will be added.

The mountainous terrain and amount of excavation required requires excavation of more than 10 million cubic yards of soil and rock on Lovers Leap Mountain at elevations ranging from 1,300 to 3,000 feet.

There are two additional projects to widen Route 58 between Virginia Beach and I-77. These include projects at Vesta (four miles) and Crooked Oak (7.2 miles).

Written by: Editor on October 6, 2021.

Comments

comments