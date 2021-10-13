Robbery suspect lived in Hiwassee

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BLACKSBURG — A Christiansburg man charged with robbing a mini mart the night of Oct. 5 is a former resident of Hiwassee, according to court records. He also has two other pending robbery charges.

Michael Scott Pack, 35, was arrested without incident last Wednesday when Virginia State Police recognized him and his vehicle from a BOLO (be on the lookout) sent out to neighboring jurisdictions after the robbery.

A Blacksburg Police Department press release indicates Pack robbed the Exxon station on South Main Street in Blacksburg a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. He is alleged to have discharged a firearm inside the store, which was occupied, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register. No one was injured.

