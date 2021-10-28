Richard Wayne ‘Sonny’ Theobald

Richard Wayne “Sonny” Theobald was carried into Heaven in the loving embrace of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 28, 2021. Born on December 9, 1937 in Shelbyville, IN he was the son of DeWard Edward and Doris Catherine Baker Theobald.

After graduating from Shelbyville High School (Indiana) in 1956, he went on to graduate from General Motors Engineering Institute (1961) and achieved a Masters in Science and Math from Indiana State College (1964). His first love was to teach at the college level and so he taught at Danville Area Community College (Danville, IL); Dutchess Community College (NY), and Orangeburg State College (SC-on loan from IBM). However, his main employment was with IBM as programmer from 1966 (Poughkeepsie, NY) until his retirement in 1996 (Lexington, KY).

He was married to Vivian Kay Sproul Theobald of Fairland, IN from 1960 until her death in 1994 (Lexington, KY). He then met and married Mary Stuart Johnston Theobald in 1995 and relocated from Lexington, KY to Pulaski, VA in 1996. While in Virginia, he was employed by Pulaski County from 1997 until 1999; by Carroll County Public Schools from 1999 until 2010 and then volunteered as a tax preparer for New River Community Action, Pulaski County from 2010 until 2018. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church, Pulaski, VA where he served as financial secretary and deacon for many years. He also taught Sunday school and participated in various holiday plays and performances.

He is survived by his current wife, Mary Stuart Johnston Theobald (Pulaski, VA); his daughters, Janelle (Charley) Gerber (Muncie, IN), Michelle (Todd) Derbin (Lexington, KY), Deanna Hall (Osgood, IN), Shari (Larry) Levy (Georgetown, KY). He is also survived by a brother, Forrest “Bud” (Ellen) Theobald of Riverside, California & children, Kathleen, Amy and Ben; and a sister, Darlene Theobald Miller of Edinburgh, Indiana & children, Kristine, Tony, Marty and Ricky (deceased). His is also survived by a brother/sister-in-law, TP (Mary) Johnston, Jr of Powder Springs, Georgia; Jennie (Ronnie) Tweed of Hillsville, Virginia; nieces Kelli (Casey) Adams, Jenna Bond, Ashley Johnston, Stacey Johnston, Grace Johnston, and Bethany Johnston. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Joshua (Andrea) Gerber & children, Jonah, Tabitha, Emma and Lydia; Caitlyn (David) Rickey, Laura and Sarah Levy.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vivian Kay Sproul Theobald (Lexington, KY); a son, Daryl Wayne Theobald (Pulaski, VA); and his parents (Shelbyville, IN).

A celebration of life service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 4008 Robinson Tract Road, Pulaski, VA on Sunday, October 31, 2021 with viewing to be from 2-3:30 PM followed by a worship service at 3:30 PM. Burial will be at the Lexington Cemetery located in Lexington, KY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Trinity Baptist Church at the same address listed above.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA is serving the Theobald family. Online condolences may be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com .

Written by: Editor on October 28, 2021.

Comments

comments