Red Ribbon Service of Remembrance

A special service will be held at the Pulaski County historic courthouse lawn on Wednesday, Oct. 27, beginning at noon. During this 30 minute service, we will pledge to become a drug-free community as well as remember loved ones who have died from drug-related disease.

We observe Red Ribbon Week during Oct. 23-31, and this year’s theme is “Drug Free Looks Like Me!” Red Ribbon Week is the oldest, largest drug prevention program in the nation, reaching millions of young people each year.

During this week communities, agencies and organizations are asked to wear red ribbons to take a stand against drugs.

All are invited to attend. For more information, contact the Rev. Terrie Sternberg at trinitypulaski.org.

