Rec program gives back to community

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County is very fortunate to have a strong and vibrant youth recreation league which offers our young athletes many opportunities to compete, have fun and be a part of a team. Sometimes, like this past Sunday, they offer other opportunities as well.

With just a few minutes of planning and preparation, Pulaski County Recreation Department Recreation Coordinator CJ Burgis put together a plan. His goal was simple … get as many of the young athletes as possible together for pictures and at the same time, help out a good cause.

Planning for the photos went quickly. Burgis contacted the coaches for each team and informed them of the date and time for the first-ever Pulaski County Recreation Department photo day. In return, each player was asked to bring a canned good to donate, which would in turn be donated to a local organization to help those in need.

The response was tremendous. The young athletes and their parents filled the back of a full-sized Ram pickup with canned goods, which were taken immediately to Joe Blankenship at the City of Refuge Pulaski on Dora Highway. Blankenship assured Burgis that the food would go to good use, helping to provide nutritious meals to those with food insecurities.

The photo shoot, which was done free of charge, offered to take individual and team shots of each player and team currently playing fall sports in Pulaski County. It included the flag football players who had recently completed their seasons, along with football players and cheerleaders from the Mite, Junior and Senior leagues. Also included were the fall soccer league teams, as well as the fall baseball and softball teams.

By the end of the day, photos were taken of 29 total Pulaski County Recreation League teams, including representatives from three flag football teams, five football teams, five cheer teams, 12 soccer teams, two baseball teams and two softball teams.

A separate photo was also taken of each group with all of the players together for each sport, which can be seen here.

“This was a great event and we thank all of the coaches and parents for bringing their young athletes out,” Burgis said. “As far as we can find, this is the first time we’ve done anything like this as a department and we’ve really gotten a lot of positive feedback on it. The parents and players all really seemed to enjoy it and it gave us all a sense of community. We’re hoping to start a new tradition and do this at the start of each season now.”

Plans have already begun for the Winter Sports photo day, which will include some new teams.

“We’re excited to be adding volleyball to our winter sports lineup,” Burgis said. “We’re also planning to add a rec league track and field program in the spring, which will be headed up by Coach Sirak, the varsity head coach at the high school, and will hold meets at the new middle school track. We want to find new ways to engage Pulaski County youth and offer them a chance to get out and play.”

More information on winter sports and spring sports will be released soon. Visit www.pulaskicountyparksandrec.org for more information.

Written by: Editor on October 26, 2021.

