Rape charge reduced to contributing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A felony rape charge against a Pulaski man was reduced Monday to misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He received a suspended sentence.

Michael Austin Byrd, 22, was arrested in July for allegedly raping a juvenile in May 2019. However, a prosecutor asked the court to reduce the charge, saying the victim refused to come to court Monday and her parents did not show up either.

Byrd pleaded guilty to the reduced charge under a plea agreement, which Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes discussed with the juvenile and her family prior to Monday.

Epes said the allegations under the reduced charge contend the incident involved consensual sex. The offense is a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Written by: Editor on October 6, 2021.

