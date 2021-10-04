R.L. (Robert) Thomas paints past and present

“I’m working on a series called Dunes and Moons and this is a series I’m going to call Barns and Fields, or maybe Fields and Barns,” said Robert Thomas, as he showed some of his latest works of art.

“I paint a lot of things and they’re realistic but they’re not totally realistic,” Thomas continued. “It’s a cross between a Matisse, John Singer Sargent and Andrew Wyatt. Those are painters that I admire. You could say that I paint somewhat like they do but as Oscar Wilde once said, ‘Be yourself. Everyone else is taken.’”

Today, Robert Thomas is recognized both locally and nationally as being an artist of exceptional talent. His painting “Seagull Moon” was a finalist in the annual Artistic Excellence Award of Southwest Art, the oldest and perhaps the most prestigious art magazine in the country. An equally impressive recognition was received in the influential Acrylic Works 4 for his water color painting “House in the Sky.”

R.L. (Robert) Thomas was born in the old Pulaski Hospital on Christmas Eve 1942 in the same room his mother died in several years later. Not long after, his dad who fought in World War II, was killed July 4, 1944. Both Robert’s father and uncle’s names are on the plaque in front of the Pulaski County Courthouse.

“After my dad was killed, my mother had a nervous breakdown,” said R.L.. “I had both sets of my grandparents, one in Bland County and one here it town. So I grew up in both places.”

The Whittaker grandparents lived in Pulaski and ran two businesses, Morris Fashions on Main Street and a grocery store on the same block that Jefferson Mills is today. As a boy of 12, R.L. worked some at the grocery store weighing out beans and candy for customers and at Morris Fashions, he decorated the window displays.

Dave Kent, a locally well-known photographer, often passed by Morris Fashions and noticed the care that young Robert put into his efforts. Duly impressed, Kent talked R.L.’s grandmother into letting him take a night painting class at Pulaski High School.

“So here I am, the youngest guy in the class,” R.L. recounted. “Picking up the brush , putting it into some paint … that was a big deal and I sort of fell in love with it.”

In his later teens, Robert went to live with his father’s parents in White Gate and began attending Bland High School. During this time, schools in Virginia were switching from an 11-year system to the current 12-grades system of education. As a result of this, Robert Thomas was one of only three in the Bland High School graduating class of 1961.

Because his father had died in the war, R.L. was eligible for his father’s G.I. Benefits and could therefore attend college at no cost, but he still had to be accepted.

Though neither set of grandparents wanted him to go seek a career in art, R.L. applied to the Richmond Professional Institute (now known as Virginia Commonwealth University).

“They sent you an assignment to draw your house, your dad, your mom, a tree and you made up this little portfolio and then you went to Richmond for an interview,” R.L. recounted. “After looking at my portfolio, the Dean asked, ‘Did you graduate in the top third of your class?’ and I said, ‘Sir, I am the upper third of the class!’

After showing the Dean his 1961 Bland County High School annual, he looked up and said, “I’ll see you in the fall.”

R.L. studied for almost three years before getting married to his first wife and moving to Roanoke, where he found work with the Stone Printing Company. Shortly thereafter, R.L. was hired at the prestigious advertising and public relations firm of Brand, Edwards and Wreden.

The Art Director of this firm, Pete Wreden, had attended some of the best art schools in both New York and Paris.

“Eventually I shared a studio with Pete Wreden,” recounted R.L. “I would be painting and he would just come over and he’d say, ‘This is just awful.’ Several times he took my brushes and just threw them back into the alley but we had a little artist enclave over there. Eventually, thanks to him, I got better.”

An illness in the family prompted Thomas to return to the area and he found a little house in Poplar Hill to rent for $40 a month. That was a good price, even then, but R.L. still needed to find work.

In 1965, as the U.S. became more deeply entrenched in Vietnam, R.L. was hired on at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

“I did all kind of concept drawings for the government,” said R.L. “A lot of people don’t know that there were some really high class weapons developed at that arsenal. I worked in all kinds of capacities there, but always drawing and the sad part is, I couldn’t show it to anyone!”

Thomas spent almost 20 years working at the Arsenal but after an explosion in 1974 in the TNT plant left him in stitches, he found another gig. By the mid-70s, R.L. found work with an entrepreneur named Ted Bryant, who was involved in several businesses ventures.

“That firm bought all the Arby’s franchises locally,” said R.L. “They bought into airports. They bought a hotel in Lynchburg. He used to fly me to Lynchburg on Saturday and Sunday so I could letter the doors of that old hotel.”

By the start of the 1980’s, R.L. was dating his current wife, Linda Thomas, whom he married in 1985. Bryant was his best man. The year before, R.L. had decided to strike out on his own and opened Ads & Arts, which was headquartered in one wing of the Tyler Hotel in Radford. An architect named Larry Martin worked in the other wing and the two became friends.

After their marriage, Ads & Arts became Thomas and Thomas Advertising and Public Relations. Linda was his business partner but she still maintained her work at BB&T as branch manager.

“I started an advertising agency about the same time this sweet angel (Linda) came along,” said R.L. of his wife of 36 years. After a while, Robert Thomas decided to buy the old Radford fire station along with the adjacent structure, which housed Benny’s Steak House.

“Linda and I always seemed to be fixing up something and we fixed this place up and all of a sudden, I had not only just local clients, I had clients from Jacksonville, Florida, all up the coast to New York. We did radio, TV, brochures, booklets, hospitals, a school for girls … the whole nine yards. We even represented American Screw and Rivet that made the copper for the Statue of Liberty when it was refurbished. I wrote a lot of the copy a lot of the jingles and all that kind of stuff.”

Thomas and Thomas was operating out of the old steakhouse and Larry Martin moved into the fire house. The firm prospered for half a dozen years before the economic downturn of 1990 and new technological developments became prevalent.

“It was the computers,” said Linda. “That’s what it was. He opened his agency when everything was done by hand and then all of the sudden …”

“Macintosh,” added Robert, finishing her sentence.

“We saw that was beginning to happen and we needed to figure something out,” Linda continued. “That’s when he went back to school and went into real estate.”

The Thomas’s sold their building to Larry Martin and R.L. delved into a new career.

“At first it was very tough because we were in a downturn,” Robert recounted. “When I started in 1990, if I got a call a month, I was doing well but by 1995, I was working seven days a week, 12 hours a day. I got all the designations you could get like accredited buyer, a certified residential specialist … there was a bunch of them and some were hard to get.”

He eventually earned a Broker’s License and became an Associate Broker at Giesen-Caldwell, the oldest real estate company in this area.

“I did pretty good in real estate,” said R.L.

But the economic downturn of 2008 prompted another change and at age 66, R.L. decided to retire. Linda had retired from the bank the year prior and their lives took on a new direction.

“Linda decided that she wanted to take classes in water color and I started hanging along with her,” R.L. recounted. “I hadn’t done it in 10 years but when I got out some old paints, I became fascinated by it again.”

“I tell everybody he’s fine art, I’m fun art,” said Linda with a laugh.

Their fascination continues to this day, as Linda and especially R.L. are prolific painters.

As Linda and R.L. took me on a tour through the through the bottom floor of their house, which serves as a kind of home studio, we came upon the award winning “Seagull Moon” painting.

“When I was working at an advertising agency and at the Stone Printing Company, every little feather would have to be on those birds,” said R.L. “Now I’m more impressionistic. It’s hard to categorize an artist and I don’t like to do that but if I had to, I would classify myself as an American Impressionist.”

What do these two do when not painting?

“We like rolling around looking for stuff and a lot of artists do that,” said R.L.

“We like to find things that are unusual,” added Linda. “So we go thrifting … looking through thrift shops. We walk and ride bicycles. We go back and forth to North Carolina all the time. I don’t know what we do, but we’re always busy!”

There is good reason for this, as the couple has a second home at Bald Head Island, North Carolina.

“You couldn’t get a more interesting place than Bald Head Island,” said R.L. “You have to ride a boat 20 minutes to get there and there are no cars.”

Many of R.L.’s paintings are currently on display at the Bald Head Island Gallery and his work is also featured at the Sunset Beach Market Gallery on the Carolina coast.

The art works of this nationally renowned local artist can also be found at the Draper Mercantile as well as galleries in Blacksburg, Abingdon and Floyd. Or check out R.L. Thomas’s website, All About Art, to see what all the fuss is about.

