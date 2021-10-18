Queen selected as Senior of the Month

Pulaski County High School is pleased to announce our Senior of the Month for October, Brian “Allen” Queen. Allen is the son of Leslie Queen of Pulaski and Brian Queen of Riner. His nominating teacher stated, “Allen has worked on the show SpongeBob all summer while juggling work and two vacation weeks. He ended up taking full responsibility for the show when the other student, who was double cast in the role with him, quit. Allen always carries a positive attitude, builds others up when they are down, rehearses extra hours, and is consistently determined to do the best he can do. He is a very good student with a great work ethic and attendance record. He is a strong student who has been a vital member and a strong leader in the Theatre Department over the past few years.” Upon graduation, Allen plans to attend college and pursue a career in criminal justice. He currently works at Walgreens but manages to find time to play video games with his friends and spend time with his girlfriend. We’re extremely proud to present our senior of the month, Mr. Allen Queen.

Written by: Editor on October 18, 2021.

Comments

comments