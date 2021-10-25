PPD’s newest officer makes some noise

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

As the youngest member of the staff, Pulaski Police Department’s newest patrol officer is still learning the social graces. So, it’s not surprising everyone was willing to give him a pass when he got a little loud and disorderly during his introduction to Pulaski Town Council Tuesday night.

After all, Juneau Dickerson is only 16 months old. He and his partner, Sgt. C.J. Dickerson, will soon be patrolling the streets together, working to keep the community safe from crime. Eventually, Juneau will be certified to pinpoint narcotics and to track criminals or missing subjects.

You see, Juneau, a German shepherd, is the department’s first K-9 officer in about 20 years, according to Pulaski Police Chief Jill Neice. In addition to introducing Sgt. Dickerson and Juneau, Neice also introduced the department’s new community resources specialist (CRS), Sonya Ramsey.

“Chief Neice, it’s very exciting to see the direction you’re taking our police department. Congratulations to you and your team,” Councilman Greg East said.

“Thank you. If we didn’t have the people we have, we wouldn’t be here with these great folks,” Neice responded.

Dickerson said he purchased Juneau when she was about eight weeks old and started training her to be a police K-9.

“She’ll have minimum of 16 hours training per month — that’s what is mandated; but we’re also training on shift,” Dickerson said. “She’s very close to certification on narcotics. We’ve trained in detection of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, which are the main three [drugs] New River Valley dogs are working for.”

Dickerson said he and Juneau started tracking training over the last two months.

Neice noted K-9 officer training is an ongoing process.

“It’s quite an investment” for the department and Dickerson to make, the chief added. It’s been about 20 years since we had a dog, but we’re getting back into it and everyone is really excited.

As for Ramsey, Neice said she lived and worked in Radford for more than 20 years and has an “extensive” background in the law enforcement sector.

“She’s looking forward to the community outreach we have going on. She wants to get involved and get in the community, so she’s looking forward to it,” Neice added. “We’re fortunate that she’s that enthusiastic and we’re really fortunate to have her many, many years of experience.”

Ramsey informed council of a campaign the police department is holding throughout the rest of October in to raise awareness of domestic assault during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Staff and citizens are encouraged to wear purple clothing or a purple ribbon throughout the remainder of the month and to also fill out a “I wear purple for …” card available online and on the ground floor or Pulaski Municipal Building.

“We’re going to try to fill up the hallway” with the cards, said Ramsey.

Town Manager Darlene Burcham said Juneau and Ramsey “are very welcomed additions by the entire department. The CRS, as a civilian, [department members] see as having a real opportunity to make that connection between the community and the law enforcement employees, who aren’t always seen in the positive way we would like them to be seen.

“Juneau has already made so many friends we know she’s going to be a wonderful addition to our public relations, but also to help with criminal activities we want to make sure we minimize in this community,” Burcham added.

