Peggy Hudson Rorrer

March 27, 1938 – September 28, 2021

Peggy Jane Hudson Rorrer, age 83, of Pulaski, Virginia passed away peacefully at her home on September 28, 2021, after a long illness. Peggy was born in Pulaski to the late Robert Alfred Hudson, Sr. and Thelma Harrell Hudson. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth Ray Rorrer, beloved daughter, Jane Hudson Rorrer of Pulaski and significant other, Steven Blake, II of Christiansburg, sister Patricia “Pat” Hudson Richards and husband, Jim, of Pulaski; brother, Robert A. Hudson, Jr. and wife, Beverly, of Blacksburg; and nine nieces and nephews and their families.

Peggy graduated from Pulaski High School in 1957 and attended Radford College where she majored in education and was a substitute teacher. She belonged to the Alum Spring Road Homemaker’s Club and the Modern Woodmen’s Club and was a life-ling member of the First Christian Church in Pulaski. She was the namesake of the Peggy Jane Grill in Pulaski, owned and operated by her father, Robert A. Hudson, Sr.

She was a loving wife and mother, excellent seamstress and cook, and enjoyed playing cards. She enjoyed watching westerns and TV crime dramas.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Medi-Home Health and Hospice-Pulaski for their loving care.

A graveside service for family and friends will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5670 Thornspring Church Road, Dublin, VA. Officiating the service will be close family friend, Edward Gregory.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made by friends and family to their favorite charity.

