PCSO officer loses immunity appeal

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RICHMOND — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigator David S. Cressell is not protected by qualified immunity in a 2019 lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals’ Fourth Circuit decision is in response to Cressell’s appeal of a Roanoke federal court ruling that rejected his motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit filed by North Carolina resident Linda Trail.

According to U.S. District Court files, Trail was arrested in August 2017 as the result of an indictment Cressell obtained from a Pulaski County grand jury in April 2014. Cressell acknowledges in his response to the lawsuit that it was subsequently determined Trail was not the person who should have been charged and arrested. However, he contends he can’t be held liable due to doctrines of sovereign, governmental and/or qualified immunity.”

In his October 2020 ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas T. Cullen determined the facts of the case do not establish probable cause for Trail’s arrest, and therefore “does not trigger the usual protection of qualified immunity.”

The appeals court declined to hear oral arguments in Cressell’s appeal. Instead, the court ruled in the matter based on facts of the case presented in U.S. District Court in 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Trail was arrested at her home and jailed from Aug. 16-Aug. 25, 2017, until it was determined she was not the person who sold drugs to a confidential informant (CI) in Pulaski County Sept. 4, 2013. The indictment ultimately was dismissed at the request of a prosecutor.

The suit indicates the CI provided Cressell with the name Lynn Trail, but Cressell used the name Linda Carroll Trail to obtain the indictment. Cressell apparently received the name Linda Trail from a Pulaski police officer that had investigated a past malicious wounding at the residence where the drug transaction allegedly occurred. Unfortunately, the witnesses name was wrong in that file, according to Judge Cullen’s summary of testimony received thus far in the lawsuit.

Cullen said Cressell testified it “gave him pause” when the confidential informant was unable to identify a nine-year-old Department of Motor Vehicles photo of Linda Trail as the person who sold the drugs. “He even noted in his report that he would attempt to obtain ‘a more current picture to show this CI,’” the judge states.

As a result of Cressell’s apparent failure to further investigate the discrepancy between the names “Lynn” and “Linda,” his failure to obtain a newer photo of Linda Trail, and his failure to mention the discrepancies to the grand jury, Cullen says “the court cannot conclude, as a matter of law, that probable cause existed justifying a grant of qualified immunity.”

“Viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to Trail, the district court determined that Cressell failed to inform the grand jury that the name the informant provided did not match the name listed in the indictment and that informant could not identify Trail as the woman who had sold her drugs,” states the appeals court’s unpublished ruling. “The court therefore held that Cressell lacked probable cause for Trail’s arrest and that he recklessly omitted material facts in his testimony to the grand jury.

“Accepting the facts as the district court articulated them, we conclude that the district court did not err in determining that Cressell lacked probable cause because, despite noting that the informant’s failure to identify Trail gave him pause, Cressell proceeded to obtain an indictment without conducting any further investigation or informing the grand jury of material facts …

“Accordingly, we affirm the district court’s denial of qualified immunity,” the appeals court states.

As a result of the ruling the case can now proceed to trial, unless Cressell requests a rehearing of his appeal.

October 26, 2021.

