PCPS offering flu shots

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County Public Schools will be offering free flu shots again this year for all employees. The flu shots will be administered at the schools and at the School Board office this year.

These shots are free to all employees. Each location will make an announcement concerning when and where the flu shot clinics will be held in their buildings.

As a reminder, face masks are required at all times inside of Pulaski County Public School buildings, including when getting your flu shot. Those in attendance should also continue to practice social distancing.

If you are feeling ill or have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, please do not come to the flu shot clinic.

To receive a flu shot, all participants must bring their insurance card or a photocopy of both sides of your health insurance card. For those who do not participate in the school insurance plans, they are requesting that participants bring a copy of the insurance card your provider has issued.

If you do not have insurance, you can still receive a free flu shot. Paperwork will be available at the site to complete for the free shot.

Spouses of school system employees are also allowed to participate in the free flu shot clinic. Just bring a copy of their insurance card, front and back, when they arrive at the clinic.

Those wishing to get their shot at the school board office may arrive Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, between 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Masks are also required at the School Board office. This will also serve as the makeup location for anyone who was unable to get their shot at one of the schools, as well as for bus drivers, governor school employees and spouse’s.

The Critzer Elemetary School flu shot date is set for Thursday, Nov. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Shots will be available at Dublin Elementary School on the same day from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Shots can be taken at Pulaski Elementary School Friday, Oct. 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pulaski County Middle School will be that same day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Pulaski County High School will have their shot clinic that day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Riverlawn Elementary will have their shot clinic Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. Snowville Elementary School will hold their shot clinic that day from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact Yvonne Quesenberry at 540-994-2512.

Written by: Editor on October 25, 2021.

