PCPS hoping to hire for several positions

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County Public Schools are not only open for business, they are also actively seeking to hire qualified individuals to work within the school system.

Currently, there are 33 positions open for hire within the school system. These position range from part time to full time, but filling each one of them is vitally important as the school system works to keep students in school for face to face instruction full time.

“PCPS is struggling to fill a large number of vacant positions,” Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools Dr. Kevin Siers said. “It is our goal to maintain five days of in-person instruction every week, but our ability to do so diminishes with each resignation. Anyone who has ever thought that they might want to work in education should take a look at our job postings. There are really good opportunities now available for anyone who’d like to use their skills to help make life better for kids.”

Positions currently open include full time and substitute bus driver spots, assistant coaching positions for boys basketball, girls soccer and two for wrestling, custodians, computer technicians, ELL Paraprofessionals, Library Media Specialists, Paraprofessional positions in Pre-K and Special Education (several of each), Rotating Substitute Teacher positions, Substitute School Nutrition Program, and teaching positions for 4th grade biology, biology, Health and Physical Education, Kindergarten and 7th grade science.

The school system is also seeking a full time Transportation Manager, among other positions.

If you are interested in one or more of these positions, visit www.pcva.us and select the JOB tab. Follow that link to the position of interest, scroll to the bottom of the screen, select ACTIONS and then APPLY.

