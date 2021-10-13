PCPC invites public to special service

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Community Partners Coalition (PCPC) invites the public to attend a community service Oct. 27 in remembrance of those impacted by substance abuse.

The Service of Remembrance gets underway at noon on the lawn of historic Pulaski County Courthouse on Main Street in Pulaski. It’s part of the National Red Ribbon Week Campaign that runs Oct. 23-31 this year.

The purpose of Red Ribbon Week is to draw attention to the impact substance abuse has on families and communities. This year’s theme is “Drug Free Looks Like Me.”

As part of the national campaign, families and schools are invited to take part in the annual Red Ribbon Week Photo Contest. The top prize is an iPad for the family and $1,000 for the winning school.

To enter, family participants should decorate their front door, mailbox or fence with a double looped red ribbon and the theme “Drug Free Looks Like Me.” Schools should decorate their facilities in the same fashion.

Once the decorations are completed, take a photo of the decorations, preferably with people included, and upload the photo to www.redribbon.org/contest. Contest rules require entrants to be 18 years old or older to participate, so parents, school staff or PTA members must submit the photographs.

Then it’s up to participating families and schools to encourage friends, family, students and others to vote for their entry at www.redribbon.org/contest. Entries are accepted through Nov. 1. Votes can be cast Nov. 2-16 and winners are announced Dec. 2.

Entries receiving the most votes in their region receive a judge award in one of the following categories:

•Most Creative Home or Most Creative Business.

•Best use of Family and Community (home entry) or Best Use of School and Community (school entry).

•Best Use of the Theme (home and school).

•Most Ambitious ((home and school).

•Most Educational (home and school).

Winners will be announced Dec. 2.

Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention campaign in the country. It arose when communities nationwide started wearing red ribbons to show a commitment to raising awareness of the destruction that results from drug abuse and misuse following the 1988 murder DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Written by: Editor on October 13, 2021.

