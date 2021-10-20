PCHS announces senior portrait makeup date

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Before the start of the current school year, Pulaski County High School announced that Prestige Portraits had been selected as the official Senior Portrait Yearbook Photographer for the PCHS Class of 2022.

While most seniors have already had their senior yearbook photos taken, a makeup and retake session will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the PCHS Little Theatre lobby. The school is requesting that all seniors who have not already had their senior portraits taken make an appointment to have this done, as these are the photos that will be used in the 2021-22 yearbooks.

The cost of these full sessions is $25 per student.

Seniors should be prepared for photo day with several items. Per the brochure from the company, “Young ladies will be photographed in a black drape, gentlemen will be photographed in a tuxedo. Prestige will provide these outfits at the time of your session. Ladies should bring a tank top or tube top to go under the drape and men should bring a white t-shirt to go under the tux. Also don’t forget to bring up to two outfits for your casual pictures!”

For more information on senior photos for the PCHS Class of 2022, email prestigeraleigh@lifetouch.com. Seniors may also visit the link at https://forms.gle/7mmSpKUpxNRsxFwC8.

Written by: Editor on October 20, 2021.

Comments

comments