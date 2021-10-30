Patriots blast Cougars, 42-13

By DAVID GRAVELY

david@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Cougars saw their playoff hopes slip away Friday as they fell to the Patrick Henry Patriots in Roanoke by a final score of 42-13.

“We just made too many mistakes and didn’t get it done,” Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon said. “These guys have worked hard and it’s tough to see us going through this stretch like this. We’re not a bad team, but we need to put some things together still. I see the effort, we just need some things to put a few more things together.”

Patrick Henry took a quick lead, scoring on a 44-yard pass from Joey Beasley to Ar’juan Webb with 10:28 remaining in the first quarter. Then Beasley hit Jahzae Kimbrough for a 20-yard pass with three minutes remaining. Sam Dowdy made good on both point after attempts to put the Patriots up 14-0.

The Patriots continued to add to their total in the second quarter. A 23-yard run by Webb with 7:37 remaining and a 25-yard pass from Beasley to Kimbrough with 4:02 left moved the score to 27-0 after one good kick and one missed by Dowdy. Webb added a 12-yard scoring run with 1:09 remaining in the first half to move the score to 35-0 after a two-point conversion pass from Beasley to Tashaun Webb.

The Cougars finally crossed the goal line with 7:47 remaining in the third. Keyontae Kennedy scored on a seven-yard run. Nathan Pratt hit the PAT and the score was 35-7. John Lyman added a touchdown on a one-yard run with 10:14 remaining in the game, but the PAT attempt by Pratt hit the upright and was no good, leaving the Patriots up 35-13.

Patrick Henry added an insurance score with 9:18 remaining in the game. Beasley hit Kimbrough on a 39-yard scoring strike, Dowdy added the PAT for the final score of 42-13.

The Cougars earned 368 yards of offense, most coming on 62 rushing attempts for 319 yards. Cougar passers completed just two of eight pass attempts for 49 yards with one interception. The Cougars finished the game with 25 first downs, but were also hit with 12 penalties for 75 yards.

Patrick Henry had 486 total yards, including 30 runs for 237 yards. They completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 249 yards and earned 16 first downs.

John Lyman, playing quarterback in the wildcat formation, completed one of two passes for 30 yards. Johnny Anderson came in to complete one of six pass attempts for 19 yards with one interception.

Trevor Burton led the rushing attack with 25 carries for 190 yards. Lyman ran 28 times for 115 yards and caught one pass for 19 yards. Trevor Gallimore ran three times for 21 yards. Kennedy ran three times for 20 yards. Kennedy also caught one pass for 30 yards.

With the loss, the Cougars move to 4-5 on the season and barring some strange event, will not likely make the playoffs. They’ll host Christiansburg High School for the final game of the regular season next week. The Blue Demons defeated Cave Spring Friday night 37-14 to move to 8-1 on the season. Their lone loss was to Salem.

