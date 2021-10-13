Patricia Ann Banks

Patricia Ann Banks, 72 of Radford departed this earth on October 10, 2021. She was born on July 25, 1949 in Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Powell and her sister Eleanor.

She leaves to cherish her love and her memories her husband, Prince, her children, Trudy, Keith, Roxanne, Rocky (Shareka), Lea, Latoya, Mickey and Keiatta, her 11 grandchildren Stephanie, Kearia and Shuequialya, 11 great grandchildren, her sister, Elois, a special nephew, Artivious and a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, 1:30 p.m. at Abundant Life Ministries on Lew Hwy, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Pinehurst Cemetery.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski (540) 980-9100.

Written by: Editor on October 13, 2021.

Comments

comments