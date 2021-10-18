Owner ‘blown away’ by restaurant’s condition

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHEVILLE — The owner of Log House 1776 Restaurant was “blown away” upon seeing the condition of the historic restaurant that was damaged by fire Tuesday, a fire official said.

Asked whether the building was gutted, Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Marc Brade said, “not at all.” The blaze was brought under control in 30-45 minutes, leaving 80-85% of the building untouched, he estimated.

“Almost everything on the first floor was untouched except the area of origin,” Brade said of the structure, at 520 E. Main St. “There was some water and drywall damage, but we were able to hold it to the attic.”

The cause of the 6 p.m. blaze hasn’t been determined, but an area of the kitchen on the first floor is the focus of attention. Brade said the incident appears accidental.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday indicated the restaurant was closed as a result of the fire and it’s future is “uncertain.” However, Brade said the ownership was more positive regarding the future of the business in conversations with him.

According to Brade, the fire broke out during the dinner service. Restaurant staff evacuated the customers and themselves without injuries.

The first fire units arriving on the scene found a working structure fire on the first floor that was extending into the attic. Brade said a portion of the roof collapsed into the attic, so structural engineers and insurance representatives have to make sure the structure won’t collapse in that area before it will be safe to inspect.

Even though the fire was brought under control in a short period of time, Brade says the type of construction (cedar and oak logs) created hot spots that had to be addressed to prevent rekindling.

Wytheville was assisted by Max Meadows and Rural Retreat volunteer fire departments. They cleared the scene around midnight.

At least parts of the building that housed Log House 1776 Restaurant dates back to a time when Wytheville was known as Evansham, according to historic information Wytheville’s tourism office recites on its Historic Walking Tour.

An 1838 fire destroyed more than 50 structures in the heart of Evansham, but a “unique” group of log structures were spared, making them some of Wytheville’s oldest buildings.

“… recorded deeds for the property go back to 1817 when John Davis first bought the lot from the Trustees of Evansham,” states the tour script. “In 1831, Benjamin Robinson paid $275 for the property, which included a small dwelling where [the] restaurant now stands. The restaurant is housed in Robinson’s home, which was built in stages, and is believed to incorporate the original dwelling structure.”

Robinson conveyed the house, lot and property across the street to James M. Boyd in 1840. The house later served as the residence of Confederate Army officer Joseph Chatwell and tailor Daniel Hoofnagle.

The restaurant’s Facebook post indicates the restaurant has been in service 45 years.

Written by: Editor on October 18, 2021.

Comments

comments