Nu Chapter enjoys monthly meeting

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Nu Chapter of the New River Coordinating Council, Virginia State, Delta Kappa Gamma international, held their September meeting recently in the Charles and Ona B. Free Library in Dublin.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International was founded at the Faculty Women’s Club at the University of Texas-Austin. Dr. Annie Webb Blanton conceived the idea for the organization, which began with 11 additional founding members.

DKG is an international honor society for women educators who are dedicated to professional and personal growth, as well as excellence in education.

Nu Chapter is a part of the New River Coordinating Council, one of 12 councils that make up 72 local chapters in the Commonwealth of Virginia. These Chapters serve as liaisons with the Virginia Iota State branch.

At the recent meeting, each member shared a few special parts of their favorite books. President Cheryl Williams shared her experience with the four books of the Hunger Games series.

Members also shared news, upcoming projects and enjoyed a few surprises with their book reviews. After spending the better part of the past year or more using Zoom meetings, the group was happy to be able to meet in person again.

If you would be interested in joining with these educators in their service and their projects, feel free to contact a member or simply come join in on their November meeting.

Written by: Editor on October 13, 2021.

