NRV Free Clinic receiving funding

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Free Clinic of The New River Valley Inc. is one of 25 Virginia health centers to share in nearly $29 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Free Clinic will receive $556,210, according to a press release from Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. The funds are being awarded through Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Health centers are vital to the communities they serve, and too often they are lacking the resources they need to provide the care Virginians need. These challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement. “These funds will give care centers the ability to adequately treat patients and continue their lifesaving work during the global pandemic.”

Recipients will use the funds to help modernize, renovate and expand the centers, which have been overwhelmed during the pandemic.

Written by: Editor on October 4, 2021.

Comments

comments