Newbern Fall Festival a success

By WILLIAM PAINE

For the first time in two years, thousands of people poured onto the Wilderness Road in Newbern this past weekend for the 2021 Newbern Fall Festival.

As in the past, vendors of most every description lined each side of this mile long section of the Wilderness Road with their tents and tables. Some of the vendors were local and some traveled a good distance to experience this annual celebration of autumn. The same could be said about the hundreds of people seen milling up and down Newbern’s main drag in search of bargains … or just for fun.

Henry Hance (A.K.A. Sam Winkler) traveled through a great distance of time to be at the Newbern Fall Festival. Hance was seen strolling down the Wilderness Road in clothes that would look more naturally suited to the early 1800’s than today … but of course, that’s the point.

“My father, Adam Hance, founded Newbern,” said Henry Hance. “My daughter married Jafin Alexander, who started the mill. That’s when we combined the two houses.”

Henry Hance was Newbern’s first Post Master and ran a tavern/general store out of what is now the Wilderness Road Regional Museum. His garb was period correct from the buckles on his shoes to his tri corner hat. He is also quick to refute unfounded gossip.

“Somebody came up to me and said, ‘You don’t look like you are a local.’ I said, ‘Sir, I’m more local than you. My father founded this town!’”

Other personalities from the past also mingled amongst the crowd, including supporters of the Fincastle Militia, Bill and Karen Williamson of South Carolina, and Ed Gantt of the U.S. Colored Troops from Northern Virginia. They had come to Newbern at the invitation of the Wilderness Road Museum, which also had a Civil War era living history encampment set up at in front of the old “gaol” (jail).

The Wilderness Road Regional Museum also hosted several bands throughout this year’s fest but that represented only a portion of the musical offerings, as at least two bands were playing at any given time during the festival. Saturday afternoon saw a bagpiper blowing his horn while walking down the road dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt.

When walking up and down the Wilderness Road, one can work up an appetite. Fortunately, food was available along the roadside in the form of hotdogs, chicken, pulled pork and, of course, the ham sandwiches sold by the served by the Newbern Volunteer Fire Department.

Dean Jackson was doing his duty as a member of the Newbern Volunteer Fire Department, as he made sure traffic, which consisted primarily of a shuttle bus, driven by firefighter Brad Roope, flowed smoothly.

“The Newbern Volunteer Fire Department runs the whole festival,” said Dean Jackson. “We start at six o’clock … some of us start before that. The vendors set their own booths up. We have a map in the firehouse with their names on it and we tell them where they’re going to be located and they come and set up.”

Jackson has been a part of the Newbern Fall Festival for 38 years, which is the same amount of time that he has been a member of the Newbern Volunteer Fire Department. This is no coincidence.

“It’s kind of a mandatory thing,” said Jackson with a smile. “We get money from the parking and we sell ham sandwiches at the firehouse. Then there’s the raffle and some of the booth proceeds. The rest goes to the Newbern Community Club.”

Former Fire Chief Miller Fariss stayed close to the fire station, where members of the fire department and some of their wives were busy making ham sandwiches.

“I believe it’s been very successful,” said Fariss of this year’s festival. “Not as many as have been here in the past but with the way the weather looked this morning, I think it’s been great. People have just been itching to get out.”

Did the Newbern Volunteer Fire Department make a decent profit from this?

“We’ll have a little more money than we did yesterday,” said Farris with a grin. “It takes a lot to put it on, too. We’re all part of one big family.”

Newbern Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Hamblin was busy parking cars at the time, as were many other firefighters. It’s important to note that none of these individuals receives any pay for their efforts and that the proceeds support the many costs of running a volunteer fire department.

That includes Randy and Mark Vaughn, who were giving away tomatoes, peppers and gourds at a tent near the Newbern Community Center. Behind a large selection of these vegetables (or are they fruits?) a sign read “Help Save Newbern Community Center.”

“The Newbern Community Center was originally the Newbern Elementary School built in 1883,” said Randy Vaughn, who was working the booth with his brother Mark. “It became the Newbern Community Center in 1952, when the school was moved to the other end of town. This year, we’ve formed a new community, called the Newbern Village Center L.L.C for the 501c3.”

“We’re trying to raise a lot of money to refurbish the whole building before something happens,” Vaughn continued. “It needs a new foundation and a new roof. The plan is to get it all done back up and running within a year or two.”

So what’s with all the tomatoes?

“Red Sun Farms is our first corporate sponsor,” Vaughn explained. “We’ve gotten a few grants but they’ve donated all the food here that you see. We’re giving it away. If someone wants to give a donation … all the donations go toward refurbishing the building, so that the community can use it for family events, church events, socials, performances, any number of things.”

Vaughn is one of the founding members of the Newbern Village Center L.L.C., which was established earlier this year. According to Vaughn, members of the community are invited to give suggestions regarding how the building might be best used.

“There’s some interest in establishing computer access for those who don’t have computers,” he said. “We’ve talked about bringing the genealogy center down here and working in concert with the Wilderness Road Regional Museum because there’s no big genealogy center in the area.”

As shadows lengthened in late afternoon last Sunday, the latest edition of the Newbern Fall Festival came to a close and while overcast skies kept some away, this autumn gathering surely can be counted as one of 2021’s most enjoyable outings.

