Murder hearing moved to December

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A hearing slated to be held Monday for a man accused of the April murder of his mother has been rescheduled for later this year.

Cory Stephen Mangekian, 27, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Pulaski County General District Court; however, it was rescheduled for Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. The purpose of a preliminary hearing is to determine whether enough evidence exists to send the case to the grand jury.

Mangekian, whose address is listed as unknown, has been held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail since April. He is accused of the April 20 first-degree murder of 60-year-old Sandra Lee Mangekian. Her body was found inside her Oxford Avenue home in Fairlawn April 21.

The defendant also is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary with intent to commit a felony and auto theft.

Police allege Cory Mangekian killed his mother, then took her vehicle, a firearm and ammunition and went to an unoccupied residence in Fairlawn. There, he allegedly burglarized the residence and stole a 2013 Infinity SUV parked outside the residence.

A citizen tip led to Mangekian being arrested at Food Lion on Tyler Avenue in Radford just after noon April 23. However, police say U.S. Marshal Service confirmed the Infinity SUV was in Georgia at some point between the alleged crime and his arrest.

A motive for the alleged murder has not been released.

