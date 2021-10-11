Mayor’s house honors breast cancer survivors

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The historic Pulaski Courthouse isn’t the only place in town lit up pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mayor Shannon Collins and Blake Le lit their home pink in honor of those who have survived their battles with breast cancer, along with their loved ones.

On their Facebook post, it states, “When we went to Mexico City, we saw the capital light up their buildings in a gorgeous pink color and immediately fell in love with it. What better way to bring it home than to light our house for the month of October.”

The post goes on to explain that Shannon’s mother, Donna Stephens Collins, is a breast cancer survivor and they mainly wanted to dedicate the house lighting to her. It was also dedicated to Blake’s aunt in Vietnam, Đặng Hồng.

“We love you!” the post ends. “We want this to be dedicated to all Breast Cancer Survivors as well as current ones battling it.”

The Pulaski Pink House can be seen nightly through October on the corner of 9th and Jefferson.

Written by: Editor on October 11, 2021.

Comments

comments