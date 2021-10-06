Widgetized Section

Manufacturing Day promotes Pulaski successes

David Gravely/SWT
Seen here at the Manufacturing Day signing are (from left) Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator, Shelia Smith, President of Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Joe Guthrie, Chairman for Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Jay Abbott, Director of Operations for Red Sun Farms, Timothy Hurst, Chairman for Pulaski County School Board, William Cunningham, Pulaski County EDA Board Member/PEP Chairman, and Shannon Ainsley, Executive Director for Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

For the past seven years, Manufacturing Day has been a chance for Pulaski County, Pulaski County Public Schools, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and area manufacturers to join together to celebrate and promote the many success stories those groups have been able to achieve.

National Manufacturing Day, from its inception, has brought manufacturing to the forefront for area students in an effort to educate them on career opportunities and to strengthen our local workforce.

Oct. 1, community leaders and manufacturers gathered at the Pulaski County Innovation Center in Fairlawn to celebrate Manufacturing Day.

Shelia Smith, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President, welcomed the group to the center and event.

“It has been said before, we have it made in Pulaski County. And, yes, we do with our beautiful mountains, trails, Claytor Lake and Gatewood Park. But today, when we say we have it made in Pulaski, we really mean, it is made right here. Everything from candles, Volvo Trucks, Hardie Board, K cups, and even fresh tomatoes … it is all made right here in Pulaski,” Smith said.

Written by: Editor on October 6, 2021.

Comments

comments

