Manslaughter charged in Carroll wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY — A Dugspur man was arrested Thursday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a January wreck that killed his passenger.

Timothy James Davis, 21, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus northbound on Floyd Pike (Route 221) in Carroll County Jan. 2 when the 10:27 p.m. crash occurred. Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said the car crossed the centerline of the road, ran off the left side of the pavement, then overturned, striking several trees. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Dakota C. Justice, 21, died at the scene. Neither of the men was wearing a seatbelt.

Manslaughter is a Class 5 felony. It carries a sentence of one to five years in prison. Davis is being held without bond.

October 13, 2021.

