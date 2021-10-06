Man faces felony indecent exposure

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man was arrested Monday on a charge of felony indecent exposure.

Harold Dean Surber, 39, was being held without bond Tuesday, according to New River Valley Regional Jail records. The incident leading to the charge is alleged to have occurred Sept. 22.

Under Virginia law indecent exposure is usually a misdemeanor. It becomes a Class 6 felony upon a third conviction within 10 years when each incident occurs on a different date. The maximum punishment for a felony-level conviction is five years in prison.

Only one past indecent exposure conviction was found for Surber in Virginia online court records. It was an Oct. 11, 2011 incident in Pulaski County in which he received a six-month suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine. Records of cases involving juveniles or domestic partners are not among files available to the public.

A Dec. 6 preliminary hearing is set in Pulaski County General District Court.

