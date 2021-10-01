Malenda Elaine Davis

Malenda Elaine Davis, age 72 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at her home. Born July 31, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Arlie “Toad” William Simpkins & Melinda Smith Simpkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Eugene Davis, Sr.; sons, Everston Luther Gallimore, Jr., Roger Lee Gallimore; granddaughters, Elana Bowden, Alicia Gallimore; grandson, Thomas Gallimore; sisters, Eula Mae Meredith, Ethel Gaye Hussey; brothers, Frankie Lee Simpkins, Arlie Kendall Simpkins, Jerry Wayne Simpkins and Exel Eugene Simpkins.

She is survived by her daughter Kay (Daniel) Bowden, Pulaski; grandchildren Josh Gallimore, Brian Hodge, great grandson Nate Dickerson, sisters Kathryn Simpkins, Michigan; Barbara Wilson, Dublin; Patricia (Bennie) Bedsaul, Dublin; Betty (Jack) Slusher, Newbern; brothers Cecil B. (Emily) Simpkins, Pulaski; Denver Simpkins, Dublin; Tommy Simpkins, Pilot; and Douglas “Doug” (Kay Yoon) Simpkins, Draper.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Dale Akers & Shirley Quesenberry officiating. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

