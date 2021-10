Lewis Gale and Thorn Spring Tee It Up Against Cancer

Thorn Spring Golf Course held its 12th Annual Tee It Up Against Cancer golf tournament on Sept. 17. All proceeds from the event stay local to help cancer patients in the New River Valley. Funds raised provide comfort items for patients as they progress thru their treatments. Lunch and awards wrapped up the evening along with dozens of raffle prizes. Thank you to our sponsors and other supporters for helping to make this such a successful event.

Written by: Editor on October 20, 2021.

