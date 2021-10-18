Letter to the Editor, October 17, 2021

Dear Editor,

Lost in all the public info items and exaggerated media postings of the last weeks of the 2021 State Election Cycle, are plain facts. In today’s hyper-partisan circus, candidates will twist and turn like dancers in a swing dancing contest, avoiding making blunt factual statements.

This is why it is vital that the voters, who are essentially hiring these servants, demand blunt truths.

“The lesser of two evils is … still evil. Helping evil gut Virginia would destroy the trust and hard work of conservatives, as founded by the people of this state. It is rare that a true conservative will compromise, they will never back down and heart and soul will never tell good people to support anyone who doesn’t deserve it.” Quote

Government is not a religion and not science. The government is serving the people who you have the permission of administering over the populace not their agenda but all peoples as a whole agenda. We have and are not seeing that in this climate. Both state and national constitutions have been ignored and swept away, commonsense has been made an orphan that no one wants.

I encourage you to vote, and by all means, vote for the most conservative person. In your heart you know this election is crucial to the well-being of yourself and your core beliefs. The Bible speaks of liberty to choose. Choose for yourself, not what others have told you to need.

Freedom, as Ronald Reagan said, is only one generation away from extinction. Will it be our generation that allows the flame of liberty to be snuffed out?

As for me, I have cast my ballot for the Republican cause. Please do not waste your opportunity on (or before) Nov. 2. Liberty is what you should seek not liberalism

Thank you, Editor, and especially citizens of all Virginia.

Gary Cox

Written by: Editor on October 18, 2021.

