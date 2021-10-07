Lanny Morgan Harris

Lanny Morgan Harris, of Pulaski, went home to Jesus on October 4, 2021, at age 81. He was born on March 17, 1940, to Paul and Alma (Lyons) Harris in Pulaski.

After graduating from Pulaski High School, he went on to graduate from Virginia Tech and Radford University. He began his career with the Commonwealth of Virginia in the Virginia Employment Commission before eventually retiring from the state Water Control Board. Lanny was an ordained bishop in the Church of God. Before his association with the Church of God, he was a foreign missionary in the Assemblies of God Division of Foreign Missions serving in several fields including East Africa and Central Asia. He traveled extensively throughout the world in his role as a missionary. Lanny was an avid life-long runner, motorcycle enthusiast, and a fan of classic cars. He had a passion for caring for animals.

Lanny was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Alma Harris. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Vanona Alley Harris of Pulaski; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Faith Harris, two grandsons, Jared and Jordan and two great-grandchildren of Oklahoma City. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Sue Alley of Pulaski, and niece, Beth, and nephew, Steven. Donations can be made in his memory to the Pulaski County Animal Shelter.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 9 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum. A Memorial Service will immediately follow visitation.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA is serving the Harris family. Online condolences may be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com.

Written by: Editor on October 7, 2021.

Comments

comments