Lady Cougars still battling

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Lady Cougar volleyball program is going through some growing pains this season. With the departure of former Head Coach Ted Prol and the hiring of new Head Coach Tyler Jump, followed by the departure of an experienced and talented crew of senior starters from last season’s squad due to graduation, things have been tough.

The young and current Lady Cougars have been putting in their time, however, and despite the absence of wins to this point, they are showing improvement in several areas. Games that were blowout losses in the early part of the season have become more competitive.

The new starters are learning and growing into their new positions. It’s going to take time. With a small number of seniors currently on the team and a large number of underclassmen, next year’s squad will be much more prepared for varsity competition. More players taking advantage of out of season playing opportunities will also help the young players grow and develop further.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Lady Cougars hosted the Hidden Valley Titans in a River Ridge District matchup. The Lady Titans have put together a tremendous campaign this season, with a record of 18 wins and just two losses to that point. They have no losses in their nine RRD games.

The Lady Cougars (0-15, 0-7) fell in three sets, 25-7, 25-13 and 25-14. Hannah Keefer helped the Lady Cougars out with 10 digs, four blocks and two aces. Jaden Lawson added five digs and three blocks. Savannah Minnick added five digs in the loss.

For Hidden Valley, Cam Davenport record 14 kills, three aces and 10 digs. Caleigh Ponn added 10 kills, seven aces and seven digs. Faith Mitchell had 17 assists and seven digs. Emily Dudley had 20 assists.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to be back in action Monday, Oct. 18, with a road trip to play at Cave Spring. Tuesday the Knights will return the favor with a visit to the Cougar Den. Wednesday the Lady Cougars will travel to Salem, followed by a home match with the Spartans on Thursday, Oct. 21.

JV action gets underway for these games at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity action beginning at approximately 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on October 18, 2021.

Comments

comments