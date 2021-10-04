Judge seems unmoved by treatment plans

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County judge seemed unmoved by a Dublin man’s proposed plans for receiving drug treatment upon release from custody.

John Dean Smith, 44, apologized for being brought back before the court on three probation violations stemming from 2019 drug and firearms offenses.

“I’m sorry, I have a problem. I’m seeking help. I have a family to take care of,” Smith told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch.

In July 2020 Smith was convicted of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics while in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. He received a 15-year suspended sentence and was placed on three years probation.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco said Smith has received several new convictions while on parole.

