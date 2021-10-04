Judge rules statement admissible

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When a Dublin man is tried on sexual assault charges involving a minor in December, the jury will be able to hear an allegedly incriminating statement he made to police.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch, Wednesday, denied a defense motion to suppress a March statement Joseph Clayton Daugherty made to Dublin Police Department Sgt. David King.

Daugherty is charged with sodomy on a minor, taking indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a minor. According to information discussed during Wednesday’s motions hearing, the charges involve one minor, under the age of 13. The offenses allegedly occurred between March 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2017.

King testified Wednesday that he presented the case against Daugherty to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office in December 2020 and this past January, but there wasn’t enough evidence to file charges. That changed March 30 when King received a telephone call while teaching at the local police academy informing him Daugherty was at the police department, wanting to turn himself in.

Daugherty was standing outside the police department, alone, when King arrived about five minutes later.

“He was teary eyed and visually upset,” King said of the suspect. “He said something to the effect, ‘I guess you know why I’m here. We need to talk.’”

