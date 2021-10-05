John Fitzgerald Leeper

John Fitzgerald Leeper, age 59 of Dublin passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born December 25, 1961 in Washington, DC he was the son of Walter Marue Leeper and the late Minnie Lamon Leeper.

John was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country in the 82nd Airborne Division.

He also served his local community as a Police Officer with over 29 years of service with the Pulaski Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Mills Leeper, Dublin; son Austin Leeper and fiancée, McKayla Huff, Pulaski; step-daughters Hunter Riddle, Pulaski, Laura Reece, Dublin; father Walter M. Leeper, Dublin; brothers Walter Williamson, NC; Vernon Williams, MD; Keith (Deborah) Williams, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Pulaski Church of God with Rev. Dr. Henry Fiske officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin where he will receive full military honors.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 2 – 7 p.m., October 7, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to the TG Howard Community Center (P.O. Box 1415, Pulaski, VA 24301). You may visit the website www.facebook.com/TGHcenter to donate online.

To sign John’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on October 5, 2021.

Comments

comments