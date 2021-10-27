Jail officer, inmate charged in drug probe

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A former New River Valley Regional Jail employee and an inmate are facing multiple felony charges after an investigation determined the employee allegedly supplied various drugs to an inmate housed there.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Lilly Ann Caudill, 24, of Radford, was indicted by an October grand jury on three counts of delivering or attempting to deliver methamphetamine, buprenorphine and marijuana to an inmate. Each charge is a Class 5 felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Caudill is alleged to have provided drugs to Joseph Marcus Belton, 22, of Dublin. Belton is charged with two counts of possession of MDMB (a synthetic drug), one count of buprenorphine and one count of delivering or attempting to deliver a narcotic to an inmate. His charges also are all Class 5 felonies.

Officials declined to comment on details of the case. Court records show the date of Caudill’s offenses to be June 12. Belton’s are listed as May 2, May 4 and May 12.

Belton was serving time on convictions for reckless driving, fraud and grand larceny when the alleged crimes occurred, jail records show.

Caudill, who is not listed among inmates at any Virginia jails, is to appear in circuit court Nov. 8 for appointment of legal council. Belton is to advise the court of his attorney arrangements Nov. 1.

Since Belton is serving time on unrelated convictions, he is not eligible to be released on bond. However, jail records show he has a $5,000 secured bond on the new charges, should he complete his other sentence.

It’s unclear what kind of bond, if any, was set for Caudill.

Both defendants were directly indicted by an Oct. 13 grand jury. Other indictments returned by the grand jury are sealed until later this week.

Written by: Editor on October 27, 2021.

