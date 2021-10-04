It’s official: Fazoli’s coming to Dublin

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce receives several calls a week asking for any updates on the popular Shoney’s location in Dublin. Until now, there have been no updates.

Friday, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce spoke with Brian Spencer, president of Young and Associates and member of the Chamber of Commerce, about this location. He has announced that the location will remain a Young and Associates property and be home to a new Fazoli’s restaurant. Young and Associates, also known as CCCKY, Inc, brings a third generation of owners with 50 years of restaurant experience. James Brewer, a southwest Virginia native, will be the manager of this exciting new restaurant.

“We love being a part of the community and remain committed through our Bojangles restaurant in Dublin,” says Young and Associates President, Brian Spencer. “Operating a family style restaurant during COVID presented challenges, and we needed to diversify our offerings. The Fazoli’s franchise is a good fit as we adapt to the changing restaurant industry.” This Dublin location will be the first Fazoli’s restaurant for Young and Associates. They invite their Dublin customers to visit their Shoney’s location in Wytheville off of exit 73.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, KY., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and deserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.

Work is already underway for this new restaurant. Architects from George Armour Ewart have begun work on the design of the new space that is expected to open in Spring of 2022. Fazoli’s in Dublin is currently hiring managers. Interested parties can send resumes to Young and Associates, PO Box 37, Hillsville, VA 24343.