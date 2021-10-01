Howard Wayne Edwards

Howard Wayne Edwards, age 83 of Barren Springs, Virginia passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home. Born January 5, 1938 in Cana, Virginia he was the son of the late William Lee Edwards & Lettie Clementine Rigney Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mechelle Edwards Miller, brothers, Glenn Woodrow Edwards, James Henley “Jay” Edwards, Glade Benjamin “Ben” Edwards, Blake Morgan Edwards; sisters, Katie Lee Reynolds, Lettie June Easter and Ruby Lynn Edwards.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Hodge Edwards, Barren Springs; sons Roger Lee (Denise) Edwards, Dublin; Timothy Wayne Edwards, Barren Springs; Thomas Elwood (Judy) Edwards, Pulaski; grandchildren Seth Michael Groseclose, Tyler Elwood Groseclose, Hannah Edwards, special great grandson Ryder Dean Groseclose and numerous special nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Barren Springs Holiness Church (818 Gardner Rd, Barren Springs, VA, 24313) with Pastor Chuck Neal and Pastor Doug Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends before service time.

To sign Howard’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on October 1, 2021.

