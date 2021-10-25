Honaker man killed in Russell wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RUSSELL COUNTY — The life of a Honaker man was claimed Tuesday in the second fatal crash in Russell County in two days.

Spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said Ernie S. Penley, 65, was westbound on Route 80 when a 2018 Mazda MZ6 crossed the centerline and struck Penley’s westbound 2007 Ford Ranger. The impact caused the Ford to run off the right side of the road, strike a fence and overturn.

Penley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the truck. He was transported to Russell County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, Emily R. Holly, 25, of Honaker, was transported to the medical center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Crouch.

The investigation is continuing into the 1:02 p.m. wreck half mile north of Route 634.

Written by: Editor on October 25, 2021.

Comments

comments