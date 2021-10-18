Helen Maxine Niece Taylor

It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we announce that Helen Maxine Niece Taylor age 74 passed away on October 12, 2021 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She has received her heavenly reward and joined her parents Joe & Mary Niece; her husband Carl; son- Andrew; daughter- Libby, grandson- Jostin; niece- Sharon Cooper; her siblings – Mary, Joe, Jesse, Lonnie, Arthur, Marybelle, Janey, William, Johnnie, Jenny, Sena. Helen left behind to cherish her memories her daughters Carlenia Taylor, Leann Taylor; grandchildren Molly Woodyard Cox, Tim Woodyard, Jessica Dalton, Daniel (Reagan), Joshua (Kaleena) & Nathan Taylor; great grandchildren Kenzie, Nikolai, Harley, Luke, Noah & Micah.

Also surviving is her sister Rosie Conley; nephews/niece- Arthur (Beth), David & Larry as well as many great nephews and nieces.

Helen was a wonderful Christian lady who was loved by so many people. She cherished her time with her family to whom she was known as Mom, Dolly, Dollbaby or Nannie. She never met a stranger. She loved her church and enjoyed being in services when she was able to be. Helen was born and raised in Giles County. She moved to Pulaski to raise her family and then to Dublin and Radford.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lewis Gale Cancer Center, Dr. Monica Cooper- Carilion Internal Medicine & Carilion Home Health for the care they provided Helen during her recent battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the River of Life Church in Dublin VA.

There will be a Celebration of Life planned for Sat. Oct 23 @ 2 pm at the River of Life Church in Dublin VA.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va is serving the Taylor family. Online condolences may be made through www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com.

