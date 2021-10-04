Hale retires after 25 years of service

By David Gravely

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Friday announced the retirement of Corporal Barry Hale, along with congratulations from Sheriff Mike Worrell and the entire department.

“Sheriff Worrell and everyone else at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office would like to wish a huge congrats to Deputy Hale on his retirement after 25 years of loyal and faithful service to the citizens of Pulaski County,” a release from the department stated. “Deputy Hale was exemplary in his service and continues to be the epitome of a husband, father and all around good guy. We can’t thank him enough for all he has done for our county and America. Congrats brother, you deserve it.”

While having previously served in other divisions throughout the department, Deputy Hale has been most recently assigned as a part of the Court Security and Transport Division. Deputies in this division are assigned to maintain courtroom security, one for each court, and the assigned judges. Deputies handle court relates prisoner transport and assist with mental patient transportation.

Three court divisions operate at the Pulaski County Courthouse. They are the Circuit Court, General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

