Flag flies for Leeper

By WILLIAM PAINE

At 1:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Memorial Drive was temporarily shut down to through traffic as members of local Fire Departments raised an enormous American flag over the roadway. The flag was tethered on each side by ladder trucks from the Pulaski and Dublin fire departments.

Fire Marshall Todd Garwood was actively involved in this unusual flag raising, but what was the occasion?

“One of the police officers, John Leeper, passed away and we’re going to honor him and his family by doing this,” said Garwood “We also want to honor all law enforcement and a bunch of them are going to come through here.”

The man Fire Marshall Garwood was referring to was Pulaski Police Department Officer John Fitzgerald Leeper, age 59 of Dublin, who passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officer Leeper was an Army Veteran with time spent with the 82nd Airborne Division. He served his local community as a police officer for over 29 years.

Traffic began flowing again after the flag was raised and officer Leeper’s funeral procession soon passed underneath Old Glory.

“John was an awesome officer and we’re going to do everything we can for him,” said Garwood.

Written by: Editor on October 11, 2021.

