Facebook down: Status unknown

By DAVID GRAVELY

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have all been experiencing outages Monday, according to the website downdetector.com.

The social media network and its apps began displaying error messages early Monday, before noon on the East Coast.

Outages for these applications are not uncommon, but for all of the interconnected applications to go down at the same time is rare for the world’s largest social media company.

At least one website is claiming that the outages are likely not caused by any sort of cyberattack, as the technology behind the apps was different enough that one hack would likely not affect them all at the same time.

Another post, this one from John Graham-Cumming of the web infrastructure company Cloudflare, said the problem was likely with Facebook’s servers, which are not allowing people to connect with their sites.

The sites remained inaccessible as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Written by: Editor on October 4, 2021.

