Ex-officer to serve 3 years for child porn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — A former Christiansburg police officer will serve three years of a 40-year prison sentence for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Ethan Michael Havens, 26, of Christiansburg, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court Tuesday to two counts of possession of child porn in July 2020 and three counts of distribution of child porn in May of that year, according to court files and a press release from the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring.

Cynthia Paoletta of the attorney general’s office acted as special prosecutor on the case due to Havens’ prior employment by Christiansburg Police Department. According to other media reports Havens was employed by the department from December 2017 until his firing in June 2020.

Havens’ pleas were part of a plea agreement.

Evidence presented to Judge Robert M.D. Turk, Havens used his Twitter account to distribute pornographic images of minor females to another person while he was employed as a police officer. In interviews with authorities, Havens “admitted to viewing child pornography on his cell phone and to exchanging child pornographic images through Twitter.”

An examination of the defendant’s cell phone revealed 38 images of child porn. The plea agreement requires Havens to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction he works or lives after release from custody.

Virginia State Police investigated the case as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

In response to the case, Herring said, “Anyone who possess[es] and distributes child pornography must be held accountable for contributing to the exploitation of children, but especially when that person is a law enforcement officer who has taken an oath to protect his community.

Written by: Editor on October 4, 2021.

