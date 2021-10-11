Emergency calls shorten parade for some

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

For the first time in at least 30 years, emergency calls required fire trucks and other first responders to leave Pulaski Fire Prevention Parade Thursday in mid-parade.

“It’s been a long, long, long time since that’s happened,” said Pulaski County Public Safety Coordinator Brad Wright. He said he became involved in local emergency services in 1992 and none have had to pull out of the parade since then.

The call that had around five units leave the parade initially started as a duplex fire in Fairlawn. However, some of those units had to divert to fire alarms at Rural King in Fairlawn before ever reaching the duplex fire. Luckily, the fire alarms were just caused by a power surge in the system.

Fairlawn Fire Chief Randy Miles referred to the day’s activities as “interesting Thursday.”

The busy day got off to an early start with a 7 a.m. call to assist with traffic control for a truck at Loch Lowman Golf Course on Belspring Road. He said the truck was either delivering or removing horses from riding stables there.

Around 5 p.m. the fire department responded to assist with the search for a person possibly in distress in the New River near the train trestle on Hazel Hollow Road.

Wright, who also responded to the river, said a search for the subject was finally called off at dark when no one was located. He said it is his understanding the person was chased by a merchant in Radford to the edge of the river. When police arrived the subject, who was never identified, jumped in the river.

He said the person was headed down stream when a woman on the Pulaski County side of the river called for emergency services to assist him. The woman video recorded the person in the river. Based on that recording, Wright said, the subject did not appear to be in distress.

It’s believed the person got out of the river somewhere downstream. Unless a report of a missing person arises, the search has been called off.

Authorities were unable to identify the subject.

By the time Fairlawn Fire Department was able to clear the scene of the search, they were cutting it close to get to the parade on time. He said the three parade units from their department made it to the Edgehill Drive intersection when they had to pull out of the procession to head to the duplex fire, Miles said.

Miles wasn’t able to respond because he had driven the high school band to the parade. Deputy Chief Andrew McClaugherty did respond.

He said a family and a woman were displaced when half of a duplex at Sunset Terrace on Route 114 was destroyed.

When McClaugherty arrived on the scene several other fire departments already were there. He said they were able to “knock down” the blaze quickly, thus saving the other unit. Occupants of the unit where the fire began lost most, if not all, of their belongings. The second unit only had smoke damage, except for the roof being burned.

There was a firewall between the units, but they shared an attic. McClaugherty said state code at the time of their construction allowed shared attics. That’s no longer the case for new construction.

McClaugherty said more fire departments than normal were dispatched to the call, due to a shortage of manpower. Fairlawn was assisted by Dublin, Radford City and Newbern fire departments, Pulaski County Public Safety and Squad 9.

Firefighters were on the scene of the blaze about two hours. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

One would think that was enough calls in one day for one department, but “one” would be wrong.

Miles said firefighters were still at the duplex fire when the department was dispatched to a wreck on Route 11, near Dogwood Lodge, around 9 p.m. A northbound vehicle ended up on its side in the southbound lane. The southbound lanes were blocked for a while, but no one was injured, he said.

Hopefully it will be another 30 years or more before any units have to pull out of the ever-popular fire parade to respond to emergency calls. Miles observes, “It’s surprising it doesn’t happen more often.”

